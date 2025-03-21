Women's Group Launches Campaign to Extradite Tates

Posters have gone up in Miami with a photo of Andrew Tate and the slogan, in English and Spanish, "Unwanted in Miami." They're part of a campaign from the women's justice group Ultraviolet to have the influencer and his brother, Tristan Tate, extradited to the UK to face sexual misconduct charges , the Guardian reports. "Tate is a misogynistic influencer who has talked about raping women on camera and reportedly makes money teaching other men how to sexually traffic women," UltraViolet campaign director Rosa Valderrama said at a press conference Thursday in the neighborhood where the brothers are believed to be staying.

The Tates, dual US-UK citizens, arrived in Florida last month after travel restrictions were lifted in their human trafficking case in Romania. Ultraviolet's campaign calls Andrew Tate a "sexual predator imported to the US" by President Trump. The administration reportedly put pressure on Romania to ease restrictions on the brothers, though Trump has said he doesn't know anything about their release. Tate told podcaster Patrick Bet-David earlier this month that bail conditions require him to return to Romania once a month, and he plans to do so on Sunday because he's "not a coward," the Miami Herald reports.

Ultraviolet, which has more than a million members, has shared a petition urging Attorney General Pam Bondi to send the brothers to the UK. "The Tates have to face their accusers in a court of law. That is our primary goal," Valderrama said Thursday. "We're also looking to warn women and girls in Miami and across the country about the danger these men represent." In a statement to the Herald, Joseph McBride, an attorney for the brothers, slammed the group as "fascist feminists" targeting the brothers for "preaching their version of traditional masculinity." Days after their return to the US, Florida's attorney general opened a criminal investigation of the brothers, saying the state has "zero tolerance for people who abuse women and girls." (More Andrew Tate stories.)