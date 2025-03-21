Tate Brothers Say They Left US

Andrew and Tristan Tate informed followers on Friday that they were on a flight back to Romania, where the influencer brothers face human trafficking charges. "Spending $185,000 on a private jet across the Atlantic to sign one single piece of paper in Romania," Andrew Tate posted on X. "Innocent men don't run. They clear their name in court." The Tates traveled to Florida last month, which was the first time they had left Romania since they were arrested in 2022. But the brothers, who have dual US-UK citizenship, remain under judicial supervision and have to report to Romanian authorities on Monday, per AFP.