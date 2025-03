Friends of former US attorney Jessica Aber tell the Washington Post that foul play is not suspected in her death at age 43. Aber, who stepped down from her role as the top prosecutor for the Eastern District of Virginia when President Trump took office, was found dead at her home over the weekend , and the state's chief medical examiner said the death was under investigation. That sparked a slew of conspiracy theories and speculation online, so two friends came forward to explain that she had been suffering from a serious medical condition for some time. No further details were given out of respect for her family's privacy.

The friends say police do not suspect foul play, but the police department has made no official comment and the medical examiner's office says an official cause and manner of death could take up to 12 weeks to determine. But, from her friends:

"All indications point to, this was a complication from a long-standing medical condition known to her close friends and family," says one.

"The police believe that the cause of death was the result of a long-standing medical issue," says the other.

One friend also spoke to Fox News and also noted Aber had a "longstanding medical issue," and both NBC and CBS issued similar reports, also citing friends. (More Virginia stories.)