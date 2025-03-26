Female Track Olympians Will Have Had DNA Sex Testing

The head of track's governing body on Tuesday announced a policy change designed to "doggedly protect the female category": all female athletes participating in World Athletics track and field events will have to undergo DNA sex testing. The New York Times reports that makes it the first Olympic sport to have such a requirement. World Athletics head Sebastian Coe says the testing will take the form of a noninvasive cheek swab or dry blood DNA test. "Neither of these are invasive," Coe told reporters. "They are necessary and they will be done to absolute medical standards." The Washington Post reports World Athletics already bars transgender athletes; Coe said the planned testing is "not just talking about the integrity of female, women's sport but actually guaranteeing it." More: