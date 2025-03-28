Carney: Canada's Old Relationship With US 'Is Over'

'It is clear that the United States is no longer a reliable partner,' says new PM amid tariff war
Posted Mar 28, 2025 7:39 AM CDT
Canada Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks in Ottawa on Thursday.   (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press via AP)

Canada's new prime minister is rethinking the ties that exist between his country and the United States, and not in a positive direction. Talking to reporters in Ottawa on Thursday, Mark Carney announced it was time to "fundamentally reimagine" Canada's economy amid the Trump administration's tariffs blitz, and that Canada is ready to hit back with its own tariffs that would have "maximum impact" against the US. In a more overarching way, however, the Liberal Party leader told Canadians that, for all intents and purposes, the Great White North's relationship with the US, "based on deepening integration of our economies and tight security and military cooperation, is over," per the BBC.

  • More from Carney: "It is clear that the United States is no longer a reliable partner," added Carney, per the AP. "It is possible that, with comprehensive negotiations, we will be able to restore some trust, but there will be no turning back."

  • Context: Canada had already been slammed with a 25% blanket imports tariff, as well as a 25% tariff on aluminum and steel imports, before Trump announced a new 25% tariff on imported cars on Wednesday, set to go into effect the following Wednesday.
  • Upcoming phone call: Carney, who a day earlier called the auto tariffs a "direct attack" on Canada, says that Trump on Wednesday evening requested their first phone call since Carney became PM, a call that Carney says will take place in the next day or two. One condition for that correspondence: Carney says Trump will need to show respect for Canada's sovereignty, per the AP. "That's not much to ask, but apparently it's a lot for [Trump]," he noted. CTV News reports that Carney will "hold a series of high-level meetings tomorrow to prepare" for that call. "Nothing is off the table," Carney said Thursday.
  • Opposition party: Pierre Poilievre, Carney's Conservative Party rival in Canada's April 28 elections, is taking a similar stance against the US, calling the tariffs "unjustified and unprovoked" and instructing Trump to "knock it off."
  • Trump: The US commander in chief warned Thursday that Canada had better not think of teaming up with the EU to pressure the United States. "If the European Union works with Canada in order to do economic harm to the USA, large scale Tariffs, far larger than currently planned, will be placed on them both in order to protect the best friend that each of those two countries has ever had!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.
