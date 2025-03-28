Carney: Canada's Old Relationship With US 'Is Over'

Canada's new prime minister is rethinking the ties that exist between his country and the United States, and not in a positive direction. Talking to reporters in Ottawa on Thursday, Mark Carney announced it was time to "fundamentally reimagine" Canada's economy amid the Trump administration's tariffs blitz, and that Canada is ready to hit back with its own tariffs that would have "maximum impact" against the US. In a more overarching way, however, the Liberal Party leader told Canadians that, for all intents and purposes, the Great White North's relationship with the US, "based on deepening integration of our economies and tight security and military cooperation, is over," per the BBC.

More from Carney: "It is clear that the United States is no longer a reliable partner," added Carney, per the AP. "It is possible that, with comprehensive negotiations, we will be able to restore some trust, but there will be no turning back."