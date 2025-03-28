Iconic Film Fest Ditches Utah After Nearly 5 Decades

For nearly a half-century, Utah has hosted the Sundance Film Festival, which kicked off in the resort town of Park City. Now, the Beehive State is bidding adieu to the iconic event, as it was announced Thursday that, after "countless meetings" and multiple presentations, Boulder, Colorado, has been chosen to serve as the fest's new home, starting in 2027. The news comes about a year after Sundance Institute officials revealed they were shopping around, reports ABC4.

Other contenders: Earlier this week, Cincinnati and Salt Lake City had remained with Boulder as finalists for the coveted hosting gig. The cities of Atlanta; Louisville, Kentucky; and Santa Fe, New Mexico, had also been in the running, per the AP.