Musk Scrubs Post Offering $2M to Wisconsin Voters

Billionaire Elon Musk on Friday deleted a social media post in which he'd announced plans to hold a rally in Wisconsin to "personally hand over" $2 million to a pair of voters who've already cast their ballots in the state's hotly contested Supreme Court race. Musk deleted the post from his social media platform, X, about 12 hours after he initially posted it late Thursday night, per the AP.

The contenders: Former state Attorney General Brad Schimel, now a Waukesha County judge who's endorsed by President Trump, faces Dane County Judge Susan Crawford in Tuesday's election. Crawford is backed by a wide range of Democrats, including the liberal justices who hold a 4-3 majority on the Wisconsin Supreme Court, as well as former President Obama. The retirement this year of a liberal justice puts majority control of the court in play.