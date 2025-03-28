Alex Jones Is Getting Divorced Again

Alex Jones has split up with his second wife and both parties have filed restraining orders against each other, according to court documents seen by Page Six. The conspiracy theorist filed for divorce in Texas on Sept. 9 and requested a temporary restraining order against Erika Wulff Jones the same day, the documents state. Wulff Jones, who also filed for divorce, requested an emergency temporary restraining order on March 12, nine days before Jones asked for records in the case to be sealed.