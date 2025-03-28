Alex Jones Is Getting Divorced Again

Alex Jones has split up with his second wife and both parties have filed restraining orders against each other, according to court documents seen by Page Six. The conspiracy theorist filed for divorce in Texas on Sept. 9 and requested a temporary restraining order against Erika Wulff Jones the same day, the documents state. Wulff Jones, who also filed for divorce, requested an emergency temporary restraining order on March 12, nine days before Jones asked for records in the case to be sealed.
Jones, 51, married Wulff Jones, 46, in 2017, two years after his divorce from Kelly Jones. They have one child together. Documents filed in Jones' bankruptcy case in 2023 revealed that he had been paying Wulff Jones $15,000 a month under a prenuptial agreement. She was arrested on a domestic violence charge on Christmas Eve in 2021. Jones said the incident was the result of a "medication imbalance," CBS News reported at the time. (More Alex Jones stories.)