Police Release Photos of Home Where Man Says He Was Held Captive

Connecticut police have released more than 100 photos showing the inside of a home where a 32-year-old man said he started a fire in a desperate attempt to free himself from more than 20 years of captivity. The man, whose name has not been disclosed, was emaciated and weighed only 69 pounds when he was rescued from the two-story house in Waterbury after starting the fire on Feb. 17. He said he was locked in a small room for most of every day and given limited food and water since he was about 11 years old. He is recovering under medical care at an undisclosed location.

The photos, obtained by the AP through a public records request late Monday, show a cluttered home with fire damage on the second floor, where the man said he was held captive. Some of the photos show a door frame with a metal slide lock, matching a police description of a lock they said was on the outside of the door to the man's room. Waterbury police said Tuesday that they could not provide information on what each photo shows.