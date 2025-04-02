'Liberation Day' Has Arrived

President Trump has been teasing Wednesday as "Liberation Day," promising even more tariffs, but it's not clear exactly what is coming. As the BBC notes, Trump has already instituted so many tariffs "it can be hard to keep track," but he's promised what the Guardian refers to as "the most sweeping rewrite of US trade policy" so far. The announcement is expected in a speech he'll make at 4pm Eastern time, and the White House says the effects will be immediate. More from coverage previewing the event:

Trump has been focused on "reciprocal tariffs," CNN reports, but details of what exactly that might mean are scant. One possible reason for that is, according to sources, advisers were still presenting possible plans to Trump as late as Tuesday.