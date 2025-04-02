Suit: Elon Musk Said He'd Pay for Petition Signatures, Didn't

A federal lawsuit was filed Tuesday in Pennsylvania against billionaire Elon Musk and his political action committee, accusing them of failing to make good on a promise to pay for petition signatures during the 2024 presidential election cycle. The lawsuit, filed on behalf of a Pennsylvania resident listed only as "John Doe," refers to the $100 Musk promised to pay out for every registered voter's signature, plus any referral signatures they got, on a petition regarding free speech and gun rights. The suit, which seeks class-action status, says Doe is owed more than $20,000 for the signatures he procured, the AP reports. Doe's lawyer says others have similar complaints and may join the suit, the New York Times reports.

"America PAC is committed to paying for every legitimate petition signature," the PAC says in a statement. "While we don't yet know who this 'John Doe' plaintiff is and can't speak to their specific circumstances, we can say that we are also committed to rooting out fraud and have the right to withhold payments to fraudsters." The PAC says some petition signers "have been flagged for mismatched information" and more investigation must be done before checks can be mailed out. Payments were originally promised by Nov. 30. (Musk also recently gave $1 million each to two Wisconsin voters, though his candidate ultimately lost.) (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)