They'd Been Set to Die in Congo. Now They're Back in US

Three Americans originally sentenced to death for a failed coup in the Democratic Republic of Congo have returned to US soil. The men saw those death sentences commuted to life imprisonment last week as Congo angles to ink a minerals deal with the US that would see it get needed security support, and the AP reports the three are due to now serve their time in the US. Per the BBC, a State Department rep confirmed the men are now in US custody. Legal experts don't expect the US to adjust their sentences, and the New York Times reports there is, as of yet, no word on "where, how, or if the men would serve their sentences."