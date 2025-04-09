Hours After Arriving in Bahamas, American Was Dead

The parents of a Maryland man found dead on vacation in the Bahamas says it appears he was beaten to death hours after arrival. Dinari McAlmont, 23, of Bowie traveled to Nassau with his parents on Friday. All three were at dinner at the Atlantis Paradise Island resort around 9pm when McAlmont left to get a jacket and explore the resort, family members tell WTTG. Hours later, McAlmont's parents were reportedly visited by Bahamian police, who said their son had been accused of spitting on restaurant staff members and that they were looking for him, per the New York Post. At that point, the parents realized they were unable to track McAlmont using his phone's location data.