Hours After Arriving in Bahamas, American Was Dead

The parents of a Maryland man found dead on vacation in the Bahamas says it appears he was beaten to death hours after arrival. Dinari McAlmont, 23, of Bowie traveled to Nassau with his parents on Friday. All three were at dinner at the Atlantis Paradise Island resort around 9pm when McAlmont left to get a jacket and explore the resort, family members tell WTTG. Hours later, McAlmont's parents were reportedly visited by Bahamian police, who said their son had been accused of spitting on restaurant staff members and that they were looking for him, per the New York Post. At that point, the parents realized they were unable to track McAlmont using his phone's location data.
Around 5:30am Saturday, about 12 hours after the family arrived in the country, officials found McAlmont dead on the beach, police say, per Fox News and the Post. Michelle McAlmont, who identified her son's body from a photograph, tells Bahamas' Eyewitness News that the 23-year-old appeared "traumatized" with injuries to his face and sand in his hair, per the Post. "That tells me they beat my son down in the sand," she adds. Police say they're waiting for autopsy results before releasing more information. The resort says it's "fully cooperating" with the police investigation. "Our thoughts and condolences are with the guest's family and loved ones during this difficult time," it adds.