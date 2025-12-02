Amy Schumer on Her Marriage: 'Fingers Crossed We Make It'

Amy Schumer is addressing rumors about her marriage to chef Chris Fischer, offering fans a rare glimpse into their relationship as speculation swirls. In a recent Instagram reel, the comedian made it clear that "whatever ends up happening" between the two has "nothing to do with weight loss or autism"—a reference to Fischer's autism diagnosis, which Schumer has discussed publicly before, per People . Schumer added in her post, "Fingers crossed we make it through. He's the best."

Schumer's comments come after weeks of rumors about a possible split. Earlier in the month, she responded to the chatter by simply stating on Instagram that she and Fischer were "still married." A source later told People that the couple was "privately working through normal issues that couples in long-term marriages have," emphasizing that both are "committed to the relationship." Us Weekly notes that in an Instagram post over the weekend, Schumer posed for a series of photos in which she wasn't wearing a wedding ring. Married since 2018, the couple has a son, Gene, born in 2019. The pair first went public in late 2017.

Schumer is also speaking out on her recent weight loss, sharing a statement on social media explaining that she lost 50 pounds not out of vanity—though she admits her slimmed-down self "does feel fun and temporary," per Today—but "to survive," based on her struggle with Cushing's syndrome. "I had a disease that makes your face extremely puffy that can kill you but the internet caught it and the disease has cleared," she wrote. Schumer then added, defiantly: "Sorry for whatever feeling it's giving you that I lost that weight. I've had plastic surgery over the years and I use [Mounjaro]. Sorry to anyone [that] lets down."