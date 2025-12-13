Dick Van Dyke on Turning 100: 'You Want to Live More'

Comedy icon Dick Van Dyke celebrated his 100th birthday on Saturday, hitting the century mark some six decades after he sang and danced with Julie Andrews in Mary Poppins and starred in his self-titled sitcom. "The funniest thing is, it's not enough," Van Dyke said in an interview with ABC News at his Malibu, California, home, per the AP. "A hundred years is not enough. You want to live more, which I plan to."

Van Dyke became one of the biggest actors of his era with The Dick Van Dyke Show, which ran from 1961 to 1966 on CBS; appeared with Andrews as a chimney sweep with a Cockney accent in the 1964 Disney classic Mary Poppins; and, in his 70s, played a physician-sleuth on Diagnosis: Murder.