Dying Man's Mission: Serve Others in All 50 States

Doug Ruch's story falls into the "uplifting yet bittersweet" category—meant to inspire, but with a looming ending. The 55-year-old Texan was told by doctors he likely has between a year and 18 months to live, after finding out earlier this year that his prostate cancer had metastasized. Now, Ruch has embarked on a "Dying to Serve Tour," with plans to perform community service in all 50 states before he dies, reports the Guardian . "I thought to myself, I have two choices," Ruch tells ABC7 . "I can sit at home and wait to die, or I can go out and live. So I decided I was going to go out and live."

Ruch, an ex-solar industry professional who was first diagnosed with cancer in early 2021, has so far visited nine states since the middle of last month, and by Tax Day he hopes to tack on at least two more. Most of what he's been doing revolves around making sure that unhoused locals don't go hungry, including by helping to deliver meals to those who can't leave their houses, such as the sick and elderly. Although Ruch acknowledges that he now has certain limitations physically due to his cancer, he's been inspired by people who've jumped in to help along the way and hopes to spur more to volunteer in their own communities.

In San Francisco, for example, Ruch says four people who found out about what he was doing joined him as he volunteered for Project Open Hand, a nonprofit that provides medically tailored meals to clients who are often ill or isolated. Ruch also explains why he's asking for donations to help fund his cross-country efforts. "Unfortunately, due to the broken United States [health care] system, Doug has spent his life savings just trying to survive these last few years," his website notes. "He realizes it's a big ask as we all have our own burdens to bear but Doug truly (believes) that he can and will do a lot of good with the time he has left." (More uplifting news stories.)