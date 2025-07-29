EPA Moves to Rescind a Major Key in Climate Regulation

President Trump's administration on Tuesday proposed revoking a scientific finding that has long been the central basis for US action to regulate greenhouse gas emissions and fight climate change. The proposed Environmental Protection Agency rule rescinds a 2009 declaration that determined that carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases endanger public health and welfare, reports the AP. The "endangerment finding" is the legal underpinning of a host of climate regulations under the Clean Air Act for motor vehicles, power plants, and other pollution sources that are heating the planet. The repeal "will be the largest deregulatory action in the history of America," EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin announced on the Ruthless podcast ahead of an official announcement Tuesday in Indiana.