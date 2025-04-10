After Cops Are Called, It's Splitsville for Tyreek Hill

Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill was served with divorce papers on Tuesday after police responded to a reported assault at his home, per the Miami Herald . Hill's mother-in-law called police on Monday after a dispute involving Hill, his wife Lakeeta Vaccaro Hill, and their 5-month-old daughter. Alesia Vaccaro told police she feared for Lakeeta as Hill—who pleaded guilty to attacking his then-pregnant fiancee in 2014 and was also accused by her of breaking his 3-year-old son's arm —has "anger issues" and is "very aggressive and impulsive," according to a police report. Vaccaro said she saw Hill throw Lakeeta's laptop to the floor, then grab his daughter and walk toward the balcony of the couple's 35th-floor condo in Sunny Isles Beach.

WPLG has video of the 31-year-old looking over the edge of the balcony with his daughter in his hands. "I have the same rights as a father as her as a mother, and I can take my baby whenever I want," the NFL star told police, who didn't file charges and left upon seeing the young child was in good health, according to the report. Lakeeta told police Hill grabbed their daughter "without malice" and the argument did not turn physical. She said a red mark on her chest probably happened unintentionally. But Lakeeta said the couple argued frequently and that couples therapy had failed to produce a change, per the Herald. She said her husband often "becomes angry and throws objects around" when she expresses her opinion, per WPLG.

Her lawyer filed divorce papers the next day, stating the marriage is irretrievably broken. Lakeeta, who wed Hill in November 2023, is seeking the three-bedroom condo, the vehicle she drives, as well as child support and alimony, per the Herald. In a statement, the Dolphins said police were called to Hill's home but departed "without further incident and the case was closed." The team added it had "no further comment on the matter." Privately, the Dolphins might be wondering whether Hill's talent is enough to outweigh the headaches he's caused, writest USA Today columnist Mike Freeman. Citing other alleged assault cases, Freeman says Hill appears to be "on a steep decline" and "needs an intervention" if he doesn't want to become "the sequel" to Antonio Brown. (More Tyreek Hill stories.)