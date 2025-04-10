Trump Order Punishes Firm That Handled Fox News Suit

The latest law firm to be punished by President Trump for not siding with him is the one that represented Dominion Voting Systems in its defamation lawsuit against Fox News over its false reporting on the 2020 presidential election. Susman Godfrey helped Dominion, which Fox said used rigged machines, reach a $787.5 million settlement with the cable network. "There were some very bad things that happened with these law firms," Trump said Wednesday in signing an executive order listing the actions his administration will take against the firm, the Guardian reports. Susman Godfrey said it will challenge Trump's actions.

"Anyone who knows Susman Godfrey knows we believe in the rule of law, and we take seriously our duty to uphold it. This principle guides us now," the statement said. "There is no question that we will fight this unconstitutional order." Trump's two-page order accuses the firm of "egregious conduct and conflicts of interest," saying Susman Godfrey represented "clients that engage in conduct undermining critical American interests and priorities." Since returning to office, Trump has moved against several law firms, some of which reached settlements with him. Perkins Coie, Jenner & Block, and WilmerHale have sued Trump, per the Hill.

The president did not specify what Susman Godfrey had done to offend him. The order restricts the firm's lawyers from entering government buildings, revokes their security clearances, and bars them from representing anyone who's a party to court cases involving the federal government. Legal experts maintain the executive orders are unconstitutional, per the Guardian. On Tuesday, Susman Godfrey had filed a brief for several government officials in support of Perkins Coie's challenge of Trump's order against it. (More President Trump stories.)