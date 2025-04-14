Authorities Say Teen Killed Parents to Get Money for Assassination

A Wisconsin teenager charged in the February deaths of his parents faces wider allegations that he killed them to "obtain the financial means" to assassinate President Trump and cause a governmental collapse, according to a recently unsealed federal warrant. Nikita Casap, 17, was charged last month by Waukesha County authorities with first-degree murder, theft, and other crimes in the deaths of his mother, Tatiana Casap, and his stepfather, Donald Mayer. Casap, in custody at the Waukesha County jail on a $1 million bond since his arrest last month, is due in court next month to enter a plea. County prosecutors have offered a glimpse of the federal allegations, which were outlined in an FBI warrant unsealed Friday, the AP reports.

Federal authorities say Casap detailed his plans in a three-page antisemitic manifesto praising Adolf Hitler and, per the search warrant, "calling for the assassination of the President of the United States" and, perhaps, the vice president as well. The manifesto allegedly outlined Casap's belief that the resulting chaos would lead to a revolution that would "save the white race," CNN reports. The warrant says Casap talked to others "about his plan to kill the President and overthrow the government of the United States."

"The killing of his parents appeared to be an effort to obtain the financial means and autonomy necessary to carrying out his plan," the warrant continues. In court, prosecutors alleged Casap was in touch with a person who speaks Russian and shared a plan to flee to Ukraine. Per a federal affidavit, authorities found material on Casap's phone related to a group "holding neo-Nazi racially motivated extremist views." Per WISN, the FBI says the group also has "strong anti-Judaism anti-Christian and anti-western ideologies" views.