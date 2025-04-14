Scientists Find 17 Risk Factors for Brain Disease

Looking for ways to keep the brain healthy in later life? A new study has identified 17 risk factors tied to three age-related brain diseases—all of which can be altered through behavioral changes. Researchers at Mass General Brigham reviewed meta-analyses of risk factors associated with stroke, dementia, and late-life depression, finding 17 modifiable factors shared by at least two of the diseases, per the Washington Post . These include alcohol, blood pressure, blood glucose levels, body mass index, cholesterol, diet, hearing loss, kidney function, pain, physical activity, sleep, social engagement, smoking, and stress.

Researchers then predicted the impact each risk factor had on quality of life and mortality. High blood pressure and severe kidney disease had the greatest negative impact, while engagement in physical activity and cognitive leisure activities, like reading or puzzles, appeared best for lowering risk, the Post reports. As all 17 factors can be controlled through healthy behaviors, "this means there are real opportunities for prevention," Dr. Sanjula Singh, principal investigator at MGH's Brain Care Labs and lead author of the study published this month in the Journal of Neurology, Neurosurgery, and Psychiatry, tells Fox News.

Taken as a whole, the 17 risk factors can seem overwhelming so it's best to look at them as a "menu of options," says Singh. "Whether it's managing your blood pressure, staying physically active, eating well or maintaining social connections, small changes in your daily routine can help you take better care of your brain over time." She notes "one to three small, realistic changes can already make a meaningful difference" and "progress in one area often supports progress in others" since many of the risk factors are interconnected. More physical activity, for example, may lower blood pressure and improve sleep at the same time.