5 Missing After Boat Capsizes Off Florida

One person has died and five others are missing after a boat capsized off the Florida coast over the weekend. Ten people are believed to have been on the boat, which was found flipped about 30 miles off St. Lucie Inlet on Sunday, per WPEC. One of four people rescued from the vessel told the Coast Guard it had capsized on Friday. Two days later, a Good Samaritan spotted the vessel and reported it. The Coast Guard responded just before 10am Sunday, finding four people with the boat, per ABC News.
One had serious injuries, the other three had non-life-threatening injuries, per WPEC. Another passenger was found dead, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office. A search for the five missing people was continuing as of Sunday afternoon. Authorities have released few other details. It remains unclear what caused the boat to overturn, for example. A survivor reportedly told rescuers that the group had set out from the Bahamas for a journey of at least 50 miles, per WSVN. (More Florida stories.)