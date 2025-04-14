5 Missing After Boat Capsizes Off Florida

One person has died and five others are missing after a boat capsized off the Florida coast over the weekend. Ten people are believed to have been on the boat, which was found flipped about 30 miles off St. Lucie Inlet on Sunday, per WPEC. One of four people rescued from the vessel told the Coast Guard it had capsized on Friday. Two days later, a Good Samaritan spotted the vessel and reported it. The Coast Guard responded just before 10am Sunday, finding four people with the boat, per ABC News.