Crime / UnitedHealth Group Police Arrest Armed Man Outside UnitedHealthcare Suspect reportedly called FBI from his parked car By Bob Cronin Posted Apr 14, 2025 7:14 PM CDT Copied The UnitedHealthcare headquarters in Minnetonka, Minn., lowered its flags to half-staff on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in honor of CEO Brian Thompson, who was fatally shot outside a hotel in New York. (Kerem Y?cel/Minnesota Public Radio via AP) Minnesota police took a man into custody on Monday who parked outside UnitedHealthcare's headquarters and called the FBI with a gun sitting on his front passenger seat. A Minnetonka city spokesperson said the suspect called the FBI from the vehicle, and though he made no specific threats involving the company, he "exhibited threatening behavior," the Minnesota Star Tribune reports. No injuries were reported. A large police response preceded the arrest; the law enforcement presence at the campus has increased since CEO Brian Thompson was shot to death in December in New York. Police negotiated with the man, who had parked near a loading dock, for about an hour before he surrendered, per NBC News. Court records show that the 26-year-old suspect was convicted in January of making violent threats and sentenced to probation, per the Star Tribune. After he was accused of violating his probation terms, which bar him from having firearms, a warrant was issued in early April for his arrest. (More UnitedHealth Group stories.)