Police Arrest Armed Man Outside UnitedHealthcare

Minnesota police took a man into custody on Monday who parked outside UnitedHealthcare's headquarters and called the FBI with a gun sitting on his front passenger seat. A Minnetonka city spokesperson said the suspect called the FBI from the vehicle, and though he made no specific threats involving the company, he "exhibited threatening behavior," the Minnesota Star Tribune reports. No injuries were reported. A large police response preceded the arrest; the law enforcement presence at the campus has increased since CEO Brian Thompson was shot to death in December in New York.