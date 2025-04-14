The Best US Airlines

When choosing an airline, price is key. But it's hardly the only consideration, according to WalletHub, which analyzed "other, overlooked aspects of air travel"—including canceled and delayed flights, mishandled baggage, and in-flight comfort—to rank the best from among the nine largest US airlines and two regional carriers. It turns out WalletHub's top-ranked airline is also the most affordable and safest, according to the evaluation. The top five, with a score out of 100:
- Spirit Airlines, 69.12; the safest airline
- SkyWest Airlines, 68.08; in a tie for best for pets
- Delta Air Lines, 64.24; most reliable of the bunch
- JetBlue Airways, 63.38; in a tie for most comfortable
- Southwest Airlines, 62.19
