The Best US Airlines

WalletHub ranks Spirit as its top airline for 2025
Posted Apr 14, 2025 11:46 AM CDT
Most Affordable Airline Is Also the Safest
Airline passengers self-check at the Spirit airlines counter at Orlando International Airport on July 3, 2024, in Orlando, Fla.   (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

When choosing an airline, price is key. But it's hardly the only consideration, according to WalletHub, which analyzed "other, overlooked aspects of air travel"—including canceled and delayed flights, mishandled baggage, and in-flight comfort—to rank the best from among the nine largest US airlines and two regional carriers. It turns out WalletHub's top-ranked airline is also the most affordable and safest, according to the evaluation. The top five, with a score out of 100:

  1. Spirit Airlines, 69.12; the safest airline
  2. SkyWest Airlines, 68.08; in a tie for best for pets
  3. Delta Air Lines, 64.24; most reliable of the bunch
  4. JetBlue Airways, 63.38; in a tie for most comfortable
  5. Southwest Airlines, 62.19
See the full list and more individual airline awards from WalletHub here. (More airlines stories.)

