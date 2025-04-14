5.2 Earthquake Rattles Southern California

A 5.2-magnitude earthquake in San Diego County was felt across Southern California on Monday morning but there were no reports of injuries or major damage. The United States Geological Survey says the quake hit around 10am, with the epicenter 2.5 miles south of Julian, a mountain town in the east of the county, with seven small aftershocks over the next 30 minutes, NBC San Diego reports. The quake was felt as far away as Los Angeles County, 120 miles away, reports the AP . Officials urged motorists to look out for rocks that might have tumbled from hillsides during the quake.

Beatriz Scano, who was working at Soups & Such Cafe in Julian, tells the Los Angeles Times that phones started going off with emergency alarms as the earthquake hit. "It was pretty scary. It shook everything," she says. "Up here in Julian we have some every once in a while, but never that strong." She says a few cups fell off a shelf but nothing broke. "I thought the single-pane windows were going to crack because they were shaking pretty good, but they didn't," Paul Nelson, owner of a former gold mine in Julian, tells the AP. He says a smaller quake hit Sunday when dozens of tourists were in the 19th-century mine, but everybody remained calm.

The USGS said people near the epicenter experienced "moderate shaking" and more than 25 million others experienced "weak to light shaking." Lucile Jones, a seismologist working with Caltech, tells CNN that the quake appears to be associated with the Elsinore fault line. She says there's usually a 5% chance that a quake could be followed by a stronger one, but there's no way to know whether that will happen this time. "Every earthquake could be a foreshock to something bigger," she says. (More California earthquake stories.)