Student Pilots: United's Flight School Is a Joke

A federal lawsuit is challenging the reputation of United Airlines' flight school, as 29 former students claim the academy left them grounded with debt and unfulfilled promises of earning their wings. With allegations of insufficient resources and students teaching students, the case raises crucial questions about training practices amid a critical pilot shortage, per the AP . The lawsuit naming United Airlines and United Aviate Academy, set in a federal court in Phoenix, accuses the academy of falsely advertising its training program. It states there were more than 380 students enrolled by March 2024, exceeding the cap of 325. Allegedly, there were only 20 aircraft for the student population.

The program promised a path to becoming a commercial pilot after a year, but some students who relocated or took out loans to enter the program say they left when it became clear they would not finish training in the time outlined. Students say they faced limited flight time and frequent instructor changes. Central to the case, per AeroTime, is the suit's allegation that the airline "added more and more students each month, (but) students began seeing reductions in their ability to acquire flight time."

At times, they were allegedly evaluated by non-pilots, which is unheard of, one flight instructor tells the AP. Accreditors warned the academy due to enrollment issues, and the school later withdrew its accreditation, according to the suit. In a statement, United asserts "the highest confidence in the rigorous curriculum and flight training program," and says it's "exploring an alternative accreditation that better meets the needs of the flight school." (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)