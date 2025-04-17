World / Iran Report: Trump Rejected Israeli Strike on Iran US president is waiting to see how nuclear talks play out By John Johnson withNewser.AI Posted Apr 17, 2025 2:01 PM CDT Copied President Trump listens as Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a news conference in the East Room of the White House, Feb. 4, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File) As high-stakes talks unfold over Iran's nuclear program, a flurry of new developments emerged on Thursday: The New York Times reports that President Trump rejected an Israeli plan to strike Iranian nuclear sites, one that would have required US assistance. Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu had hoped to attack the sites next month, but Trump has opted instead to try diplomacy first, according to the story. Trump made his decision "after months of internal debate," per the Times, and a story at Axios details the White House split. It essentially pits a group that favors diplomacy (including Vice President JD Vance and defense chief Pete Hegseth) against those who don't trust Iran (including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and national security adviser Mike Waltz). The latter group favors a military strike or at least supporting an Israeli strike. Meanwhile, envoys from the US and Iran were to meet again on Saturday in Rome, a follow-up to last weekend's first round of talks, per the AP. Iran has enriched uranium to 60% purity, close to the 90% needed for weapons-grade material. Talks on multiple levels are aimed at preventing Iran from reaching that threshold. "We know that we are in a very crucial, I would say, stage of this important negotiation, so I want to concentrate on the positive," said Rafael Mariano Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, who is visiting Iran. "There is a possibility of a good outcome." Also visiting Tehran is Saudi Arabia's defense minister, Prince Khalid bin Salman. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.) Report an error