Rabbit Strike Forces Flight to Make Emergency Landing

Rabbits aren't an everyday aviation hazard, but a United Airlines flight from Denver to Edmonton, Alberta, had to make an emergency landing after an apparent rabbit strike on Sunday. ABC News reports that according to air traffic control audio, the flight crew spoke to controllers about an engine fire soon after takeoff. "United 2325, it looks like you got, every once in awhile, little bursts of flame coming out the right engine," a controller said, per the AP . After being told that a rabbit had apparently been sucked into an engine, the pilot replied, "Rabbit through the number 2, that'll do it."

The Boeing 737-800, carrying 153 passengers and six crew, landed safely back at Denver International Airport after around 75 minutes in the air, but passengers said there were tense moments. Passenger Scott Wolff told Good Morning America that there was a "loud bang, and a significant vibration" as the plane climbed. "Every few moments there was a backfire coming from the engine, a giant fireball behind it," he said. "Everyone in the plane then started to panic." Video from the plane shows flames shooting from the engine, USA Today reports. The FAA says there were more than 20,000 wildlife strikes in the US last year, almost all involving birds. Only four strikes, including a previous incident in Denver, involved rabbit. (More emergency landing stories.)