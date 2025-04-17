Alabama Fishing Tourney Takes a Tragic Turn

The second day of a three-day fishing tourney in Alabama turned tragic on Wednesday after two boats collided, killing three competitors. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash happened just after 7am during the Tackle Warehouse Invitationals, held on Lewis Smith Lake, about an hour north of Birmingham, per NBC News . The agency notes that a bass fishing boat slammed into a center console-style vessel, killing three on the latter boat.

The dead have been identified as 58-year-old Altoona resident Joey M. Broom, 44-year-old John K. Clark of Cullman, and Jeffrey C. Little, 62, hailing from Brandon, Mississippi, per the AP. Authorities say Broom was fatally injured in the collision itself, while Clark and Little were hurled from the boat and drowned. Authorities say three other people were injured in the crash, though they haven't offered any further details on that, per AL.com. A Major League Fishing rep says pro angler Flint Davis was among those hurt.

Organizers canceled the last day of the fishing tournament scheduled for Thursday, in which pro anglers had been vying for a top prize of up to $115,000. "This is a heartbreaking moment for our entire organization," Kathy Fennel, general manager for MLF, says in a release. "Our deepest condolences go out to the families and friends of those affected by this tragedy." The crash remains under investigation. (More Alabama stories.)