Justin Bieber's Former Crew 'Worried' Over Debt Reports

Two reports now circulating suggest Justin Bieber isn't doing so hot lately, though his team is trying to downplay the whispers. First came a Tuesday article in the Hollywood Reporter questioning whether the 31-year-old superstar is suffering from a "crisis of faith," noting "angry public outbursts" amid reports that he's ditched his longtime management team and is now millions of dollars in debt. A former member of Bieber's team calls him "lost," noting that "seeing him disintegrate like this ... it's watching the embodiment of someone not living their purpose." The article also notes some of Bieber's social media posts have been worrisome, with him describing himself as "unworthy" and "drowning" and acknowledging he has "anger issues."

After that report broke, a source told People that Bieber "is facing a lot of different demons right now. He is making some really poor decisions lately, further impacting friendships, money, and business." That source adds that "people are worried about him." Team Bieber has been consistently pushing back on any reports swirling around about his personal matters. In February, Bieber and his wife, Hailey, denied rumors that Bieber was using hard drugs, though a rep for the couple conceded to TMZ that the pop star had "ended several close friendships and business relationships that no longer served him."

Regarding his supposed debt, Bieber's reps tell THR that "any source that is trying to sell you a story about alleged financial distress ... either doesn't understand the entertainment industry or, more likely, is trying to paint an unflattering portrait of Justin, which bears no resemblance to reality." A Bieber spokesperson reached out to People as well, calling the THR article "clickbait stupidity based on unnamed—and clearly ill-informed—'sources,' disappointed that they no longer work with Justin." That rep adds: "As Justin forges his own way forward, these unnecessary stories and inaccurate assumptions will continue. But, they won't deter him from staying committed to following the right path." More here from THR. (More Justin Bieber stories.)