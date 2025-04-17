Drake Lawsuit Complains About Super Bowl Performance

Drake is complaining about rival rapper Kendrick Lamar's performance of "Not Like Us" at this year's Super Bowl, adding it to his defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group over the diss track and its allegations of pedophilia against Drake.

"The Recording was performed during the 2025 Super Bowl and broadcast to the largest audience for a Super Bowl halftime show ever, over 133 million people, including millions of children, and millions more who had never before heard the song or any of the songs that preceded it," says the amended lawsuit filed Wednesday in federal court in Manhattan. It adds, "It was the first, and will hopefully be the last, Super Bowl halftime show orchestrated to assassinate the character of another artist."