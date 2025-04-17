US / Florida State University At Least 6 Injured in Florida State Shooting One person has been arrested in Tallahassee By Newser Editors Posted Apr 17, 2025 12:03 PM CDT Updated Apr 17, 2025 12:51 PM CDT Copied People comfort each other on Florida State University’s campus in Tallahassee, where law enforcement responded to a reported active shooter report on Thursday, April 17, 2025. (AP Photo/Kate Payne) See 3 more photos Multiple injuries have been reported after an alert about an active shooter went out on the campus of Florida State University in Tallahassee. Details were still emerging: Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare says it has received six patients, one in critical condition and the others in serious condition, reports the Tallahassee Democrat. CNN reports that a person has been taken into custody, but it was not immediately clear if the threat was over. The shooting appears to have taken place about noon in or near the school's student union, based on the hundreds of students seen rushing away from the building, per the AP. The school sent out a shelter-in-place warning. "Our prayers are with our FSU family and state law enforcement is actively responding," tweeted Gov. Ron DeSantis. (More Florida State University stories.) Get breaking news in your inbox. What you need to know, as soon as we know it. Sign up See 3 more photos Report an error