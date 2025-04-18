Rubio: US Ready to 'Move on' From Ukraine Peace Deal

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Friday that the US may be ready to "move on" from efforts for a Russia-Ukraine peace deal if there is not progress in the coming days. Speaking in Paris after a marathon day of landmark talks among US, Ukrainian, and European officials, Rubio said the discussions had been constructive and produced an outline for steps toward peace. "We're not going to continue with this endeavor for weeks and months on end," Rubio said, per the BBC. The US, he said, has "other priorities to focus on."

After weeks of efforts by the Trump administration to broker a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine have failed to bring an end to the fighting, Rubio said the US administration wants to decide "in a matter of days whether or not this is doable in the next few weeks," the AP reports.

"The president has spent 87 days at the highest level of his government repeatedly taking efforts to bring this war to an end," Rubio said, per the Washington Post. "We are now reaching a point where we need to decide and determine whether this is even possible or not, which is why we're engaging both sides."