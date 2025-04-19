Florida State Shooting Suspect Did Not Know His Victims

Police say the Florida State student accused of killing two people and injuring six others during a shooting spree on campus didn't know his victims. The BBC reports Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell said in a video statement: "At this point, there does not appear to be any connection at all between the shooter and any of the victims." Phoenix Ikner, 20, reportedly began shooting around lunchtime on Thursday near the student union building. The motive remains unclear.

Fox News reports the two men killed were food service workers and provided more details:



Tiru Chabba, 45, of Greenville, SC, was an employee of food service provider Aramark, which manages the university's on-campus dining programs. The company released a statement Friday saying: "We are heartbroken to confirm that an Aramark employee was among those killed at FSU yesterday in that senseless act of violence. We are absolutely shaken by the news and our deepest sympathies are with the family." Chabba was a married father of two, according to a statement from his family's legal representation.

Robert Morales, 57, was an FSU graduate and a dining coordinator at the university for nearly a decade, according to his LinkedIn profile. CNN reports he also previously served as an assistant football coach at nearby Leon High School. On Friday, the high school's athletic department said the community lost a valued member. "His commitment to the game and to shaping the lives of his players extended far beyond the field," the high school's athletic department wrote in a statement. "He was a trusted coach, a respected colleague, and a cherished friend to many."

At a news conference on Friday, doctors at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare hospital said the six other people injured during the shooting were in stable condition, with one seriously injured. They are all expected to make full recoveries.

NBC News reports Ikner had just transferred to FSU from Tallahassee State College and enrolled this semester as a political science major. Authorities said they believe he used a handgun belonging to his stepmother, Jessica Ikner, a Leon County sheriff's deputy and a school resource officer at a Tallahassee middle school. The suspect was shot by police and is currently hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. (More Florida State University stories.)