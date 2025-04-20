Federal Agencies Investigate Plane Crash in Nebraska River

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash of a small plane in Nebraska that killed all three people on board. The single-engine Cessna 180 was traveling along the Platte River when it crashed into the water south of Fremont at 8:15pm Friday, Sgt. Brie Frank of the Dodge County Sheriff's Office said during a news conference. An NTSB investigator was to arrive Saturday to examine the crash site, the AP reports.

"Once on site, the investigator will begin the process of documenting the scene and examining the aircraft. The aircraft will then be recovered to a secure facility for further evaluation," the agency said. The victims were identified as Daniel Williams 43, of Moundridge, Kansas, and 50-year-old Jeff Bittinger and 48-year-old Randy Amrein, both of Fremont, Nebraska, per ABC News. The Federal Aviation Administration will also be investigating, local officials said. Fremont is about 37 miles west of Omaha.