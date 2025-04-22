Vatican Reveals Some of Pope's Final Words

It's not clear what the very last words of Pope Francis were before his death early Monday, but the Vatican is revealing details about one of his last exchanges with longtime nurse Massimiliano Strappetti. "Thank you for bringing me back to the Square," Francis told Strappetti on Sunday after what would be his last popemobile ride in St. Peter's Square, reports CBS News. Which may not sound like stirring final words, but Vatican News puts them in context: "These heartfelt words reveal the deep desire of the Argentine Pope to be among the people of God, enjoying the human connection he made a hallmark of his papacy."