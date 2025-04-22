Vatican Reveals Some of Pope's Final Words

It's not clear what the very last words of Pope Francis were before his death early Monday, but the Vatican is revealing details about one of his last exchanges with longtime nurse Massimiliano Strappetti. "Thank you for bringing me back to the Square," Francis told Strappetti on Sunday after what would be his last popemobile ride in St. Peter's Square, reports CBS News. Which may not sound like stirring final words, but Vatican News puts them in context: "These heartfelt words reveal the deep desire of the Argentine Pope to be among the people of God, enjoying the human connection he made a hallmark of his papacy."
Before the ride, the 88-year-old Francis apparently felt a bit apprehensive given that he was still recovering from a near-fatal bout with pneumonia. "Do you think I can can manage it?" he asked Strappetti. Francis did manage the trip, then returned to his residence to rest. The Vatican described him as "tired but content." He had a "quiet dinner" before retiring to bed, with the first sign of his medical trouble—he suffered a stroke—emerging about 5:30am.
- "Around an hour later, after making a gesture of farewell with his hand to Mr. Strappetti, lying in bed in his second-floor apartment at the Casa Santa Marta, the Pope fell into a coma," the Vatican said, per People.
- "According to those who were with him in his final moments, he did not suffer. It all happened quickly."
