Cops: Woman Posing as ICE Agent Kidnaps Ex's Wife

With detentions by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in the headlines, a woman in Florida decided to don an "ICE" shirt and kidnap her ex-boyfriend's wife, authorities say. Latrance Battle, 52, showed off the shirt and a hand-held radio when she showed up at the hotel chain where the woman worked on April 10, according to the Bay County Sheriff's Office. She also allegedly presented a business card indicating she worked for a sheriff's office and told the employee she was there to "pick her up," per the Miami Herald . The victim, in the process of becoming a legal US resident, got into a vehicle with Battle, believing her to be a real ICE agent, authorities say.

Once in the vehicle, the woman tried to call her husband and lawyer, but Battle "forcefully snatched" the phone from her hand, deputies wrote in an arrest affidavit, per People. They added the victim became suspicious after Battle drove past the sheriff's office and made comments indicating the woman would have to "suffer the consequences of her husband's actions." She was ultimately taken to an apartment complex, where she was able to contact a resident and call for help.

When the woman was able to speak to her husband, he told her the apparent ICE agent sounded a lot like his ex, a woman he said had attacked him at his job two years earlier, resulting in a restraining order, per the Herald. Battle was arrested during an April 11 traffic stop, per People. She was fleeing to Alabama, authorities allege in a Monday statement. She's charged with kidnapping in commission of a felony, robbery by sudden snatching, impersonating a law enforcement officer in the commission of a felony, and felony violation of probation.