Former Fox Host Enters California Race

In a surprise move that could shake up California's political landscape, conservative commentator and former Fox News host Steve Hilton has thrown his hat into the ring for the 2026 gubernatorial race, promising a campaign of "positive populism." Hilton will run as a Republican, aiming to succeed Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, who is barred from seeking a third term due to term limits, the AP reports. In his campaign announcement Tuesday, Hilton blamed the policies of state Democrats for high taxes, soaring home prices, and what he called the destruction of the "California dream."

He also blamed January's Southern California wildfires on "Democratic extremism and incompetence," targeting the party's "industrial complex" of activists, unions, and bureaucrats. Hilton, who was born in the UK, was an adviser to former British prime minister David Cameron, Bloomberg reports. He moved to California in 2012 and became a US citizen in 2021. The Democratic field is crowded but the only other prominent Republican in the race is Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco, who announced his bid in February.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris has yet to announce whether she will run, but Hilton said he would welcome the chance to run against her. The governor's job, he said Tuesday, is not a "consolation prize to be handed out to a failed and rejected machine politician from Washington … who thinks she should get this job because of her identity, not her ability." The AP notes that Republicans haven't won a statewide race in California in almost 20 years. Arnold Schwarzenegger, the most recent Republican governor, was elected in 2006. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)