Iran has agreed to allow in an International Atomic Energy Agency technical team in the coming days to discuss restoring camera surveillance at nuclear sites, the head of the UN nuclear watchdog said Wednesday. Rafael Mariano Grossi called it an encouraging signal of Iran's attitude toward nuclear talks with the United States, though the move wasn't directly linked to the US talks, the AP reports. Grossi, speaking to reporters in Washington after meeting with Iranian officials in Tehran last week, joined the American and Iranian sides in projecting optimism after a second round of negotiations Saturday over Iran's rapidly advancing nuclear program. Technical-level talks are expected this week.