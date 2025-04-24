Trump Plans 100th Day Rally in Michigan

President Trump will hold a rally in Macomb County, Michigan, next Tuesday to celebrate his first 100 days in office, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced Wednesday. This will be Trump's first big rally since his inauguration and his first visit to Michigan since winning the battleground state in the 2024 presidential election, NBC News reports. Before the rally, Trump will be in Rome for Pope Francis' funeral on Saturday, the first foreign trip of his second term. "President Trump is excited to return to the great state of Michigan next Tuesday, where he will rally in Macomb County to celebrate the FIRST 100 DAYS!" Leavitt posted on X. She added, per the Detroit News, "Michiganders are benefitting from President Trump's agenda to revitalize ... our economy and secure the southern border, and the best is yet to come!"