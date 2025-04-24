DHS Doxxes Abrego Garcia's Family, Sends Them Into Hiding

The wife of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the Maryland man at the center of a deportation fight, says she and her kids have fled to a safe house after the Department of Homeland Security published their address online.

The tweet: Last week, the agency tried to paint Abrego Garcia as a dangerous MS-13 gang member, a claim he has denied, by posting a protective order filed by Jennifer Vasquez Sura in 2021 against her spouse—a document that showed where the family lived and still lives. "Kilmar Abrego Garcia had a history of violence and was not the upstanding 'Maryland Man' the media has portrayed him as," DHS said in its tweet.