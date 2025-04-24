Politics / Kilmar Abrego Garcia DHS Doxxes Abrego Garcia's Family, Sends Them Into Hiding Jennifer Vasquez Sura says she and her kids are at a safe house after agency posted her address online By Jenn Gidman Posted Apr 24, 2025 8:38 AM CDT Copied Jennifer Vasquez Sura cries as Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., speaks during a news conference at Washington Dulles International Airport in Chantilly, Virginia, on Friday. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) The wife of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the Maryland man at the center of a deportation fight, says she and her kids have fled to a safe house after the Department of Homeland Security published their address online. The tweet: Last week, the agency tried to paint Abrego Garcia as a dangerous MS-13 gang member, a claim he has denied, by posting a protective order filed by Jennifer Vasquez Sura in 2021 against her spouse—a document that showed where the family lived and still lives. "Kilmar Abrego Garcia had a history of violence and was not the upstanding 'Maryland Man' the media has portrayed him as," DHS said in its tweet. Aftermath: Now, Vasquez Sura, a US citizen, says she and her three children, two of whom are autistic, have left their home to stay at a safe house. She fears that the verbal taunts and attacks from the president of El Salvador, where her husband is currently imprisoned, Trump administration officials, and President Trump himself might lead to something more dangerous. Wife's reaction: "I don't feel safe when the government posts my address, the house where my family lives, for everyone to see, especially when this case has gone viral and people have all sorts of opinions," Vasquez Sura tells the Washington Post. "This is definitely a bit terrifying. I'm scared for my kids." Both the Post and the New Republic note that the government has offered no comment on why the family's address wasn't redacted in the online post. Family's past: As for that 2021 protective order, Vasquez Sura says it stemmed from a one-time incident in which the pressures of life led to an argument that got physical between herself and Abrego Garcia, leaving her bruised and scratched. She said she sought the protective order out of caution, as she'd been in an abusive relationship in the past, but that "things did not escalate, and I decided not to follow through with the civil court process," per a statement cited by HuffPost. "We were able to work through the situation privately as a family, including by going to counseling." Moving forward: Vasquez Sura now tells the Post: "Look, Kilmar is not perfect—nobody is. Day by day, you grow. Every day, you learn. And he was trying his best for me, for our kids, for our future." More here on the couple, and the latest on where Abrego Garcia's case stands. (More Kilmar Abrego Garcia stories.) Report an error