Judge Would Allow Execution in Idaho Killings Despite Diagnosis

Prosecution argued Bryan Kohberger's mild autism includes no intellectual impairment
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Apr 24, 2025 6:05 PM CDT
Judge Would Allow Execution in Idaho Killings Despite Diagnosis
Bryan Kohberger, accused of fatally stabbing four University of Idaho students, is escorted into court for a hearing in Latah County District Court, Sept. 13, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho.   (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

A judge ruled Thursday that prosecutors can pursue the death penalty against Bryan Kohberger if he is convicted of murdering four University of Idaho students in 2022, despite the defendant's recent autism diagnosis. Kohberger, 30, is charged in the stabbing deaths of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen, and Kaylee Goncalves at home near campus in Moscow, Idaho, on Nov. 13, 2022. Prosecutors said they intended to seek the death penalty if Kohberger is convicted at his trial, which is scheduled to begin in August, the AP reports.

But his attorneys asked Judge Steven Hippler to remove the death penalty as a possible punishment, citing Kohberger's diagnosis of autism spectrum disorder. They have also filed several motions challenging the death penalty, including one based on purported violations by the state in providing evidence. "Mr. Kohberger's autism spectrum disorder (ASD) reduces his culpability, negates the retributive and deterrent purposes of capital punishment, and exposes him to the unacceptable risk that he will be wrongfully convicted and sentenced to death," defense attorneys wrote in court papers. They argued that executing someone with autism would constitute cruel and unusual punishment under the Eighth Amendment to the US Constitution.

Prosecutors argued that under US Supreme Court precedent, the only mental disability that precludes imposition of the death penalty is an intellectual disability—and that Kohberger's diagnosis was of mild autism "without accompanying intellectual . . . impairment." Kohberger was arrested in Pennsylvania weeks after the slayings. Autopsies showed the four slain were all likely asleep when they were attacked, some had defensive wounds, and each was stabbed multiple times.

(More Bryan Kohberger stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X