Alabama Killer Apologizes as He's Put to Death

An Alabama man who dropped his appeals and said he deserved to die for the rape and murder of a woman in 2010 was put to death Thursday evening. James Osgood, 55, was pronounced dead following an injection at a south Alabama prison, authorities said. A jury in 2014 convicted Osgood of capital murder in the death of Tracy Lynn Brown in Chilton County. Prosecutors said Osgood cut her throat after he and his girlfriend sexually assaulted her. Strapped to a gurney and wearing a tan prison uniform, the AP reports, Osgood apologized for the crime in his last words. "I hadn't said her name since that day," Osgood said, adding he wasn't sure if he should say it. "Tracy, I apologize," he said.