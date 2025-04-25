Trump Tells DoJ to Investigate ActBlue

Democrats' main fundraising platform calls it a 'brazen attack on democracy in America'
Posted Apr 25, 2025 10:41 AM CDT
President Trump speaks with reporters after signing executive orders in the Oval Office earlier this week.   (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

The Republican president has directed the Justice Department to investigate the rival party's main fundraising platform. In a memo Thursday, President Trump directed Attorney General Pam Bondi to probe ActBlue and other platforms, saying "there is evidence to suggest that foreign nationals are seeking to misuse online fundraising platforms to improperly influence American elections." He asked for a report within 180 days, reports the New York Times, which notes that ActBlue "powers virtually every Democratic candidate and cause," and describes the move as part of GOP efforts to "cripple their opponents' political infrastructure."

  • What is ActBlue? NBC News describes the platform as "one of the pillars of the party's digital ecosystem." The platform, a conduit for individual donations to campaigns and causes, is the main fundraising tool for Democratic candidates nationwide. It was founded in 2004 and proved so successful at bringing in small-dollar donations that Republicans created a counterpart, the AP reports. WinRed was not targeted in Trump's memo.

  • The allegations. Trump directed Bondi to "take appropriate action concerning allegations regarding the use of online fundraising platforms to make 'straw' or 'dummy' contributions and to make foreign contributions to US political candidates and committees, all of which break the law." The Times describes the allegations, which have also been investigated by GOP lawmakers, as unsubstantiated. Earlier this month, the GOP leaders of three House committees accused ActBlue of failing to prevent fraud.
  • A "brazen attack on democracy." In a statement, the platform said the targeting of ActBlue is part of a "brazen attack on democracy in America," the AP reports. ActBlue said the move is "blatantly unlawful and needs to be seen for what it is: Donald Trump's latest front in his campaign to stamp out all political, electoral and ideological opposition." The platform vowed to "pursue all legal avenues to protect and defend itself against the Administration's baseless claims."

  • Democrats speak out. Trump is "trying to block lawful grass-roots donations from supporters giving just $5 or $10 to candidates who oppose him while further empowering the corrupt billionaires who already control his administration," the DNC and the party's committees for Senate, House, and gubernatorial campaigns said in a joint statement. RNC Chair Michael Whatley praised the investigation, saying, "The Democrats' Dark Money scam has gone on long enough."
  • More fundraising. The Washington Post reports that early reports of action against ActBlue spurred Democratic groups to issue new fundraising appeals. "Let's be clear what this is about: Donald Trump wants to make it harder for people like you to contribute to Democratic candidates so it's easier for billionaires like Elon Musk to buy elections," the Harris Fight Fund group told supporters.
