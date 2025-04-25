Trump Tells DoJ to Investigate ActBlue

The Republican president has directed the Justice Department to investigate the rival party's main fundraising platform. In a memo Thursday, President Trump directed Attorney General Pam Bondi to probe ActBlue and other platforms, saying "there is evidence to suggest that foreign nationals are seeking to misuse online fundraising platforms to improperly influence American elections." He asked for a report within 180 days, reports the New York Times, which notes that ActBlue "powers virtually every Democratic candidate and cause," and describes the move as part of GOP efforts to "cripple their opponents' political infrastructure."

What is ActBlue? NBC News describes the platform as "one of the pillars of the party's digital ecosystem." The platform, a conduit for individual donations to campaigns and causes, is the main fundraising tool for Democratic candidates nationwide. It was founded in 2004 and proved so successful at bringing in small-dollar donations that Republicans created a counterpart, the AP reports. WinRed was not targeted in Trump's memo.