Americans Will Have to Rise Early to Watch Pope's Funeral

One current and one former US president will be in Vatican City on Saturday for the funeral of Pope Francis. Former President Biden's office said Friday that he and wife Jill will be there, reports CBS News. President Trump and first lady Melania also are flying to Rome Friday night to attend, though it does not appear that former Presidents Clinton, Bush, or Obama will go.

When: The funeral mass begins at 10am local time, which is 4am Eastern. The BBC has the order of the service in advance.