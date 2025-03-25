Cops: Doctor Tried to Kill Wife During Hawaii Hike

A doctor who allegedly tried to kill his wife on a hiking trail in Hawaii was arrested Monday after a "brief foot pursuit," Honolulu police say. Gerhardt Konig, a 46-year-old anesthesiologist, allegedly tried to push his wife off the trail during a Monday morning hike at Pali Lookout, 1,000 feet above the Oahu coastline, KITV reports. CBS News reports that Konig also allegedly hit his wife in the head with a rock, apparently leaving her for dead. Konig was arrested around eight hours later after police spotted him near Pali Highway.

Law enforcement sources tell Hawaii News Now that Konig attacked his wife after she refused to take a picture with him. The sources say Konig pulled out two syringes during the assault and tried to poke his wife with them. Konig's wife, 36-year-old nuclear engineer Arielle Konig, was hospitalized with multiple facial and head injuries, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports. In a Facebook post Monday, police said she was in critical condition. Konig, a former Pittsburgh resident, worked as an anesthesiologist on Maui, where his employer says he has been suspended pending an investigation. (More Hawaii stories.)