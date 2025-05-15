Sperm Donor Who Claims 180 Kids Loses Custody Battle

"The evidence before the court shows that Mr. Albon will have sex with, or provide his sperm for artificial insemination, to just about anyone who asks," a British High Court judge said in a ruling rejecting a custody bid from a man who claims to have fathered more than 180 children. Robert Albon, who calls himself Joe Donor, sought custody of a 3-year-old girl after a court decided her mother was unable to look after her, the Guardian reports. The court was told that Albon had sex with the woman after she contacted him on Facebook, where he advertises his services as an unregistered sperm donor. The "vulnerable" woman, who already had seven children, five of them not in her care, said she felt suicidal after the encounter, the court heard.

Justice Poole ruled that the child could be adopted—but not by Albon, because there is a "substantial risk" he would "move on to another family when it suited him, as he has done previously," the BBC reports. The judge said Albon, an American citizen based in the UK, "seeks to control others" and had tried to control at least five women in England and Wales who had his children. In a ruling earlier this year, a judge said a same-sex couple had experienced a "horror story" after Albon demanded parental rights. "They chose a sperm donor who advertised that he would leave it up to the mother as to whether there should be any contact," the judge said, per the BBC.

The judge, who said Albon's main motivation appeared to be related to his immigration status, warned against using unregulated sperm donors. "Women and children appear to be almost a commodity to him as he sets about increasing the number of his children around the globe—China, USA, Argentina, Australia, and UK to name just some of the countries where he has fathered children," the judge said. The Guardian reports that in the US, where Albon offered sperm donor services until 2017, there is a warrant out for his arrest over unpaid child support.