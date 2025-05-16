FAA: Denver Air Traffic Control Went Down for 90 Seconds

The latest disturbing air traffic control incident in the US happened in Denver this week. The Federal Aviation Administration revealed Thursday that on Monday afternoon, air traffic control in the area went dark for 90 seconds due to an equipment failure, the Denver Post reports. During this time, pilots lost communication with the Denver Air Route Traffic Control Center after transmitters covering some of the airspace went down. The FAA, which has opened an investigation into the incident, says that another frequency was used for air traffic controllers to communicate with pilots during the outage. Multiple sources who spoke to Denver 7, however, claim that up to 20 pilots were unable to connect with air traffic controllers for as long as six minutes before a controller used an emergency line to get a hold of one pilot, who then alerted others to change frequencies.