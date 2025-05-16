Woman Who Crashed Into Party, Killed 2 Kids, Learns Her Fate

A drunken driver who crashed her SUV into a birthday party at a Michigan boat club, killing two children, was sentenced Thursday to at least 25 years in prison for second-degree murder, the AP reports. Marshella Chidester sat just a few feet away as the parents of 8-year-old Alanah Phillips and her 4-year-old brother Zayn Phillips described the impact of the devastating loss last year at what was supposed to be a celebration. "That grief has been unbearable. ... She took everything in my life and destroyed it," Mariah Dodds said through tears. "I've asked the Lord to forgive me," Chidester said in court, "and I ask you to at least look into your heart and at some point if you can possibly forgive me, I would appreciate that so much."