Court Hears Texts Combs Sent to Ventura After Beating

He wanted to get together again, which she found a 'little strange' in wake of the assault
Posted May 16, 2025 2:30 PM CDT
Cassie Ventura takes an oath before testifying in Manhattan federal court, Tuesday, May 13, 2025, in New York.   (Elizabeth Williams via AP)

A "very, very pregnant" Cassie Ventura testified for a fourth day on Friday in the sex-trafficking trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs. For much of the day, Combs' attorneys sought to undercut her claims that she was an unwilling participant in the hip-hop mogul's infamous "freak-offs," reports the New York Times. Some highlights:

  • Ventura told the court, "I don't hate him," in response to a question about her feelings for Combs. "Do you still have love for him?" asked defense attorney Anna Estevao, per CNN. "I have love for the past and what it was."
  • People takes note of what it calls a "startling" text Combs sent to Ventura a few days after he beat her inside a hotel in 2016, an assault caught on videotape. He wrote that he desired her sexually and wanted to get together. "Not a good vibe," replied Ventura. "We need a different vibe than Friday," she added, referring to the day of the beating. "F--- Friday lol" Combs wrote. "I don't even want to do that again." She responded, "Lol true." Ventura told the court she found it a "little strange" he desired her after the beating.

  • Ventura told the court she was "worried for my safety" because of beatings she endured during the freak-offs, per the AP.
  • Attorney Estevao had Ventura read a text aloud she wrote to Combs after he suggested one last freak-off in 2012. "I don't want to freak off for the last time. I want it to be the first time for the rest of our lives," she responded. But on re-direct, prosecutor Emily Johnson had Ventura read more texts from the exchange to provide context, including her response: "I want to see you, but I'm emotional right now. I don't want to do one last time. I'd rather not do it at all."
