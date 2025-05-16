Court Hears Texts Combs Sent to Ventura After Beating

A "very, very pregnant" Cassie Ventura testified for a fourth day on Friday in the sex-trafficking trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs. For much of the day, Combs' attorneys sought to undercut her claims that she was an unwilling participant in the hip-hop mogul's infamous "freak-offs," reports the New York Times. Some highlights:

Ventura told the court, "I don't hate him," in response to a question about her feelings for Combs. "Do you still have love for him?" asked defense attorney Anna Estevao, per CNN. "I have love for the past and what it was."

People takes note of what it calls a "startling" text Combs sent to Ventura a few days after he beat her inside a hotel in 2016, an assault caught on videotape. He wrote that he desired her sexually and wanted to get together. "Not a good vibe," replied Ventura. "We need a different vibe than Friday," she added, referring to the day of the beating. "F--- Friday lol" Combs wrote. "I don't even want to do that again." She responded, "Lol true." Ventura told the court she found it a "little strange" he desired her after the beating.