Court Hears Texts Combs Sent to Ventura After Beating

A "very, very pregnant" Cassie Ventura testified for a fourth day on Friday in the sex-trafficking trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs. For much of the day, Combs' attorneys sought to undercut her claims that she was an unwilling participant in the hip-hop mogul's infamous "freak-offs," reports the New York Times. Some highlights:
- Ventura told the court, "I don't hate him," in response to a question about her feelings for Combs. "Do you still have love for him?" asked defense attorney Anna Estevao, per CNN. "I have love for the past and what it was."
- People takes note of what it calls a "startling" text Combs sent to Ventura a few days after he beat her inside a hotel in 2016, an assault caught on videotape. He wrote that he desired her sexually and wanted to get together. "Not a good vibe," replied Ventura. "We need a different vibe than Friday," she added, referring to the day of the beating. "F--- Friday lol" Combs wrote. "I don't even want to do that again." She responded, "Lol true." Ventura told the court she found it a "little strange" he desired her after the beating.